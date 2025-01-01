Linda A. Landers

PULLMAN — Linda A. Landers, 65, of Pullman, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jay Ohnemus

PULLMAN — Jay Ohnemus, 69, of Pullman, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Pullman Care Center. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Joshua Toddlee Musselman

SPOKANE — Joshua Toddlee Musselman, 29, of Spokane, and worked in Colfax, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Hasfurther