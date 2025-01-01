Sections
ObituariesJanuary 1, 2025

Deaths

Linda A. Landers

PULLMAN — Linda A. Landers, 65, of Pullman, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jay Ohnemus

PULLMAN — Jay Ohnemus, 69, of Pullman, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Pullman Care Center. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Joshua Toddlee Musselman

SPOKANE — Joshua Toddlee Musselman, 29, of Spokane, and worked in Colfax, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Hasfurther

PULLMAN — Arthur Hasfurther, 75, of Genesee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Donald G. Lawrence

Donald G. Lawrence, 99, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Floyd Edwin ‘Eddie’ Parker III

Floyd Edwin “Eddie” Parker III, 35, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Verna M. Parsons

TUSCON, Ariz. — Verna M. Parsons, 98, of Palouse and Marana, Ariz., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Northwest Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

