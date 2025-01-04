Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 4, 2025

Deaths

Sandra M. Owen

MOSCOW — Sandra M. Owen, 81, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Chadwick ‘Bud’ Walton, Jr.

Chadwick “Bud” Walton, Jr., 87, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Steven P. Sargent

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

PULLMAN — Steven P. Sargent, 60, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Colleen Blair

Colleen Blair, 87, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce ‘Margrette’ Atkinson

Joyce “Margrette” Atkinson, 93, of Lewiston, died Jan. 3, 2025, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesJan. 4
Tilly Mathilde Smith
ObituariesJan. 4
Arthur ‘Art’ Hasfurther
ObituariesJan. 4
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 3
Shawna Lea (Musgrave) Willey
Related
ObituariesJan. 3, 2001
Funeral/Service Directory
David ‘Victor’ Arthur
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
David ‘Victor’ Arthur
Richard John Waddoups
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Richard John Waddoups
Vicki Leidholm
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Vicki Leidholm
Paul David Rowland
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Paul David Rowland
Alan Fowler
ObituariesDec. 29, 2024
Alan Fowler
Jennifer A. Geier
ObituariesDec. 28, 2024
Jennifer A. Geier
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
ObituariesDec. 28, 2024
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy