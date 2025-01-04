Sandra M. Owen
MOSCOW — Sandra M. Owen, 81, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Chadwick ‘Bud’ Walton, Jr.
Chadwick “Bud” Walton, Jr., 87, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven P. Sargent
PULLMAN — Steven P. Sargent, 60, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Colleen Blair
Colleen Blair, 87, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce ‘Margrette’ Atkinson
Joyce “Margrette” Atkinson, 93, of Lewiston, died Jan. 3, 2025, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.