Ted B. Carton

Ted B. Carton, 91, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Tim Hokenson

FARMINGTON — Tim Hokenson, 75, of Farmington, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel

Howard “JR” Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David Freed

ANATONE — David Freed, 73, of Anatone, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Lorraine M. Nuxoll

Lorraine M. Nuxoll, 91, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Glen L. Hower

PULLMAN — Glen L. Hower, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.