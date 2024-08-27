Sections
ObituariesJanuary 7, 2025

Deaths

Ted B. Carton

Ted B. Carton, 91, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Tim Hokenson

FARMINGTON — Tim Hokenson, 75, of Farmington, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel

Howard “JR” Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David Freed

ANATONE — David Freed, 73, of Anatone, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Lorraine M. Nuxoll

Lorraine M. Nuxoll, 91, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Glen L. Hower

PULLMAN — Glen L. Hower, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Stella Harman

Stella Harman, 104, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Uniontown, Lewiston and Cottonwood, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Anchorage. Legacy Funeral Home of Anchorage is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara L. Saur

EVERETT, Wash. — Barbara L. Saur, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan 4, 2025, at Providence Regional Medical in Everett, Wash. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Guy D. Wagner

Guy D. Wagner, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia R. Martson

PULLMAN — Patricia R. Martson, 91, of Onaway, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Calvin Wilson

MOSCOW — Calvin Wilson, 81, of Harvard, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Richard C. Bull

MOSCOW — Richard C. Bull, 90, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

