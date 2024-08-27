Ted B. Carton
Ted B. Carton, 91, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tim Hokenson
FARMINGTON — Tim Hokenson, 75, of Farmington, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Howard ‘JR’ Van Tassel
Howard “JR” Van Tassel, 77, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David Freed
ANATONE — David Freed, 73, of Anatone, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine M. Nuxoll
Lorraine M. Nuxoll, 91, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Glen L. Hower
PULLMAN — Glen L. Hower, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Stella Harman
Stella Harman, 104, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Uniontown, Lewiston and Cottonwood, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Anchorage. Legacy Funeral Home of Anchorage is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara L. Saur
EVERETT, Wash. — Barbara L. Saur, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan 4, 2025, at Providence Regional Medical in Everett, Wash. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Guy D. Wagner
Guy D. Wagner, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia R. Martson
PULLMAN — Patricia R. Martson, 91, of Onaway, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Calvin Wilson
MOSCOW — Calvin Wilson, 81, of Harvard, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Richard C. Bull
MOSCOW — Richard C. Bull, 90, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.