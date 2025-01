Christine V. DeVore, 78, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Orchard View Post Acute in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Judy D. Tierney

Judy D. Tierney, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.