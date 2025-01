Luella Clevenger, 100, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at Wedgewood Terrace Assisted Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Lee Peck

PULLMAN — Sandra Lee Peck, 90, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.