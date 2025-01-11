Sections
ObituariesJanuary 11, 2025

Deaths

Glen E. Scheibe

Glen E. Scheibe, 59, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Dewaine Erickson

Dewaine Erickson, 90, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kristen Robinson

PULLMAN — Kristen Robinson, 39, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Schilling

Robert L. Schilling, 52, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton ‘Clint’ G. Glover

Clinton “Clint” G. Glover, 90, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Gaynell E. Shores

JULIAETTA — Gaynell E. Shores, 71, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Bursch

Patricia A. “Pat” Bursch, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

