Glen E. Scheibe

Glen E. Scheibe, 59, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Dewaine Erickson

Dewaine Erickson, 90, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kristen Robinson

PULLMAN — Kristen Robinson, 39, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Schilling