Glen E. Scheibe
Glen E. Scheibe, 59, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dewaine Erickson
Dewaine Erickson, 90, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kristen Robinson
PULLMAN — Kristen Robinson, 39, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Schilling
Robert L. Schilling, 52, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Clinton ‘Clint’ G. Glover
Clinton “Clint” G. Glover, 90, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gaynell E. Shores
JULIAETTA — Gaynell E. Shores, 71, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Bursch
Patricia A. “Pat” Bursch, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.