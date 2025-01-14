Sabrina M. Adair

Sabrina M. Adair, 47, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jaimz N. ‘Travis’ Greene

SPOKANE — Jaimz N. “Travis” Greene, 29, of Lewiston, was found dead Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn Winebarger

Glenn Winebarger, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

R. Jean Bartlett

R. Jean Bartlett, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Marlene Snyder

KENDRICK — Marlene Snyder, 82, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eunice C. Nowlen

Eunice C. Nowlen, 85, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

John J. Vanatta, Jr.

John J. Vanatta, Jr., 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.