Sabrina M. Adair
Sabrina M. Adair, 47, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jaimz N. ‘Travis’ Greene
SPOKANE — Jaimz N. “Travis” Greene, 29, of Lewiston, was found dead Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn Winebarger
Glenn Winebarger, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
R. Jean Bartlett
R. Jean Bartlett, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene Snyder
KENDRICK — Marlene Snyder, 82, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eunice C. Nowlen
Eunice C. Nowlen, 85, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
John J. Vanatta, Jr.
John J. Vanatta, Jr., 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret M. Keller
Margaret M. Keller, 96, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
LaNora L. McFall
PULLMAN — LaNora L. McFall, 55, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Pullman Care Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna M. Lohman
KENDRICK — Donna M. Lohman, 88, of Kendrick died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gale Wilson
Gale Wilson, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Errol ‘Lee’ Uhling
PUEBLO, Colo. — Errol “Lee” Uhling, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of Cottonwood, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at a care center in Pueblo. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Bernice M. Moffett
KAMIAH — Bernice M. Moffett, 94, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Gabbie A. Rehder
COTTONWOOD — Gabbie A. Rehder, 29, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.