ObituariesJanuary 14, 2025

Deaths

Sabrina M. Adair

Sabrina M. Adair, 47, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jaimz N. ‘Travis’ Greene

SPOKANE — Jaimz N. “Travis” Greene, 29, of Lewiston, was found dead Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn Winebarger

Glenn Winebarger, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

R. Jean Bartlett

R. Jean Bartlett, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Marlene Snyder

KENDRICK — Marlene Snyder, 82, of Kendrick, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eunice C. Nowlen

Eunice C. Nowlen, 85, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

John J. Vanatta, Jr.

John J. Vanatta, Jr., 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret M. Keller

Margaret M. Keller, 96, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

LaNora L. McFall

PULLMAN — LaNora L. McFall, 55, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Pullman Care Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donna M. Lohman

KENDRICK — Donna M. Lohman, 88, of Kendrick died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gale Wilson

Gale Wilson, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Errol ‘Lee’ Uhling

PUEBLO, Colo. — Errol “Lee” Uhling, 81, of Pueblo, Colo., and formerly of Cottonwood, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at a care center in Pueblo. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Bernice M. Moffett

KAMIAH — Bernice M. Moffett, 94, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Gabbie A. Rehder

COTTONWOOD — Gabbie A. Rehder, 29, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

