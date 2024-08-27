Francis Feucht

Francis Feucht, 62, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eldon Fogleman

Eldon Fogleman, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.