Francis Feucht
Francis Feucht, 62, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eldon Fogleman
Eldon Fogleman, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Jensen
COEUR D’ALENE — Karen Jensen, 66, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene. Coeur d’Alene Cremation and Funeral of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Carole Priest Black Jenness
STAR, Idaho — Carole Priest Black Jenness, 79, of Star, Idaho, and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at her home. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.