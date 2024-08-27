Sections
ObituariesJanuary 16, 2025

Deaths

Francis Feucht

Francis Feucht, 62, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eldon Fogleman

Eldon Fogleman, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Karen Jensen

COEUR D’ALENE — Karen Jensen, 66, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene. Coeur d’Alene Cremation and Funeral of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.

Carole Priest Black Jenness

STAR, Idaho — Carole Priest Black Jenness, 79, of Star, Idaho, and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at her home. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.

