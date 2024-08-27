Lloyd Royal Schwab, 83, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene McCully

Eugene McCully, 84, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.