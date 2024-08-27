Palmer Weibart
Palmer Weibart, 79, of Craigmont, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd Royal Schwab
Lloyd Royal Schwab, 83, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene McCully
Eugene McCully, 84, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.