Buffi Jo Richardson
Buffi Jo Richardson, 44, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
James Francis Robinson
COLFAX — James Francis Robinson, 79, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Sereni Care Adult Family Home in Colfax. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Harvey T. Echols
Harvey T. Echols, 91, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Erlewine
Patricia L. Erlewine, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ellen L. Johnson
Ellen L. Johnson, 79, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley A. Roybal
Shirley A. Roybal, 88, of Lewiston died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joe L. ‘Vern’ Hazelbaker
Joe L. “Vern” Hazelbaker, 83, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry W. Houston
CRAIGMONT — Larry W. Houston, 75, of Craigmont, died, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.