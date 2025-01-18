Buffi Jo Richardson

Buffi Jo Richardson, 44, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.

James Francis Robinson

COLFAX — James Francis Robinson, 79, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Sereni Care Adult Family Home in Colfax. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Harvey T. Echols

Harvey T. Echols, 91, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Erlewine

Patricia L. Erlewine, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.