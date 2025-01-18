Sections
January 18, 2025

Deaths

Buffi Jo Richardson

Buffi Jo Richardson, 44, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.

James Francis Robinson

COLFAX — James Francis Robinson, 79, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Sereni Care Adult Family Home in Colfax. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Harvey T. Echols

Harvey T. Echols, 91, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Erlewine

Patricia L. Erlewine, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ellen L. Johnson

Ellen L. Johnson, 79, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley A. Roybal

Shirley A. Roybal, 88, of Lewiston died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joe L. ‘Vern’ Hazelbaker

Joe L. “Vern” Hazelbaker, 83, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Larry W. Houston

CRAIGMONT — Larry W. Houston, 75, of Craigmont, died, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

