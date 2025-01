Palmer Weibert

CRAIGMONT — Palmer Weibert, 79, of Craigmont, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Irene Thol

MOSCOW — Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Christina Baldwin

MOSCOW — Christina Baldwin, 78, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Clark

MOSCOW — Carol Clark, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tammie Falen

MOSCOW — Tammie Falen, 49, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Spencer

MOSCOW — Donna Spencer, 79, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.