Lauretta Anton

Lauretta Anton, 83, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine R. Brown

JULIAETTA — Maxine R. Brown, 87, of Pierce, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Juliaetta. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Naydene Fern Velez