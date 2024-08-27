Rose Jacobus
Rose Jacobus, 85, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Sycamore Glen in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley L. Mitchell
Bradley L. Mitchell, 50, of Lewiston, and previously of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn Rena Shawley
POMEROY — Lynn Rena Shawley, 76, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
John Lee Shane
COEUR D’ALENE — John Lee Shane, 80, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.