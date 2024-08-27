Rose Jacobus

Rose Jacobus, 85, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Sycamore Glen in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bradley L. Mitchell

Bradley L. Mitchell, 50, of Lewiston, and previously of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.