Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 23, 2025

Deaths

Rose Jacobus

Rose Jacobus, 85, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Sycamore Glen in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bradley L. Mitchell

Bradley L. Mitchell, 50, of Lewiston, and previously of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lynn Rena Shawley

POMEROY — Lynn Rena Shawley, 76, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

John Lee Shane

COEUR D’ALENE — John Lee Shane, 80, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
ObituariesJan. 23
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 23
LaNora L. Mc Fall
ObituariesJan. 23
Jeanne Leachman, 92
Related
Willis R. Smith
ObituariesJan. 23
Willis R. Smith
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
Harvey Tarleton Echols
ObituariesJan. 23
Harvey Tarleton Echols
Queenie Leinweber
ObituariesJan. 22
Queenie Leinweber
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
ObituariesJan. 22
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
Eldon Boyce Fogleman
ObituariesJan. 21
Eldon Boyce Fogleman
Joe L. Hazelbaker
ObituariesJan. 21
Joe L. Hazelbaker
Holly Hebbard
ObituariesJan. 19
Holly Hebbard
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy