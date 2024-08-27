Albert J. Haener

GRANGEVILLE — Albert J. Haener, 95, of Lewiston and formerly of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Grangeville Health Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Livengood

Gary Livengood, 62, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Willett

Daniel Willett, 70, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.