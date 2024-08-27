Sections
ObituariesJanuary 24, 2025

Deaths

Albert J. Haener

GRANGEVILLE — Albert J. Haener, 95, of Lewiston and formerly of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Grangeville Health Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Livengood

Gary Livengood, 62, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Willett

Daniel Willett, 70, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon A. Smith

YAKIMA — Sharon A. Smith, 82, of Yakima, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Yakima. Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory of Moxee, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Paul Abrams

MOSCOW — Stephen Paul Abrams, 75, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner

MOSCOW — Philip “Flip” Kleffner, 92, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

