Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
COEUR D’ALENE — Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, of Potlatch, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Eldon Libstaff
BOISE — Eldon Libstaff, 86, of Lewiston and Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Boise. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Vantrease
Linda Vantrease, 75, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael John McGowan
Michael John McGowan, 75, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Carl Alva Batterton
WALLA WALLA — Carl Alva Batterton, 94, of Walla Walla and formerly of Pomeroy, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla. Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home of Walla Walla is in charge of arrangements.
Roger William ‘Bill’ Baden
KENNEWICK — Roger William “Bill” Baden, 79, of Pasco and formerly of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Kennewick. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home of Pasco is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Barbee
MOSCOW — Edward Barbee, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cammie A. Ross
Cammie A. Ross, 72, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela J. Lockman
MOSCOW — Pamela J. Lockman, 62, of Bovill, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dawn M. Heath
MOSCOW — Dawn M. Heath, 67, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Roger D. Rossebo
PULLMAN — Roger D. Rossebo, 78, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Alexander ‘Sandy’ Cooke
CHENEY, Wash. — Alexander “Sandy” Cooke, 74, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Cheney, Wash. Cheney Funeral Chapel of Cheney is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Gail Janikowski
COEUR D’ALENE — Donna Gail Janikowski, 76, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Victor J. Wassmuth
Victor J. Wassmuth, 69, of Lewiston, and formerly of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.