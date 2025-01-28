Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom

COEUR D’ALENE — Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, of Potlatch, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Eldon Libstaff

BOISE — Eldon Libstaff, 86, of Lewiston and Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Boise. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Vantrease

Linda Vantrease, 75, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael John McGowan

Michael John McGowan, 75, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Alva Batterton

WALLA WALLA — Carl Alva Batterton, 94, of Walla Walla and formerly of Pomeroy, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla. Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home of Walla Walla is in charge of arrangements.

Roger William ‘Bill’ Baden

KENNEWICK — Roger William “Bill” Baden, 79, of Pasco and formerly of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Kennewick. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home of Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Barbee

MOSCOW — Edward Barbee, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.