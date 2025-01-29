ALBION — Donald A. Gallagher, 86, of Albion, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce L. Frazier

Joyce L. Frazier, 91, of Kamiah, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.