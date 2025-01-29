Sections
ObituariesJanuary 29, 2025

Deaths

Bernard ‘Buck’ A. Langdon

Bernard “Buck” A. Langdon, 97, of Arlington, Wash., and formerly of Kendrick and Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Arlington. American Cremation and Casket Alliance of Stanwood, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.

Donald A. Gallagher

ALBION — Donald A. Gallagher, 86, of Albion, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce L. Frazier

Joyce L. Frazier, 91, of Kamiah, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

