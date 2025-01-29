Bernard ‘Buck’ A. Langdon
Bernard “Buck” A. Langdon, 97, of Arlington, Wash., and formerly of Kendrick and Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Arlington. American Cremation and Casket Alliance of Stanwood, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Donald A. Gallagher
ALBION — Donald A. Gallagher, 86, of Albion, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce L. Frazier
Joyce L. Frazier, 91, of Kamiah, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.