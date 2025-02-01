Sherry L. Nygaard

GARFIELD — Sherry L. Nygaard, 85, of Garfield, Wash., and formerly of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Callas

Mary E. Callas, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Eric L. Wommack