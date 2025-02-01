Sherry L. Nygaard
GARFIELD — Sherry L. Nygaard, 85, of Garfield, Wash., and formerly of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Mary E. Callas
Mary E. Callas, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Eric L. Wommack
PASCO — Eric L. Wommack, 63, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Pasco. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Russell A. Zakarison
PULLMAN — Russell A. Zakarison, 92, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
John M. Remacle
COTTONWOOD — John M. Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.