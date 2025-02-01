Sections
ObituariesFebruary 1, 2025

Deaths

Sherry L. Nygaard

GARFIELD — Sherry L. Nygaard, 85, of Garfield, Wash., and formerly of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Callas

Mary E. Callas, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Eric L. Wommack

PASCO — Eric L. Wommack, 63, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Pasco. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Russell A. Zakarison

PULLMAN — Russell A. Zakarison, 92, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

John M. Remacle

COTTONWOOD — John M. Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

