Doris M. Oswold

Doris M. Oswold, 76, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Norma R. Bartlett

GARFIELD — Norma R. Bartlett, 99, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Otterstrom

Mary Otterstrom, 80, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie Rogers

Bonnie Rogers, 81, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Craig A. Carnes

CLEARWATER — Craig A. Carnes, 69, of Clearwater, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

James L. Osborn

MOSCOW — James L. Osborn, 71, of Princeton, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Crystal K. Carnahan

MOSCOW — Crystal K. Carnahan, 65, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.