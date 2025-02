Arleta C. Workman

GRANGEVILLE — Arleta C. Workman, 85, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Perry Krisher

Perry Krisher, 100, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Essen

GRANGEVILLE — Barbara J. Essen, 77, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Robert D. Olive