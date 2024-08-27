WHITE BIRD — Michael J. Lucchesi, 81, of White Bird, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Jessica Rae Dalton

Jessica Rae Dalton, 36, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.