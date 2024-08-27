Sections
ObituariesFebruary 7, 2025

Deaths

Maxwell Lee Grogan

Maxwell Lee Grogan, 79, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Lucchesi

WHITE BIRD — Michael J. Lucchesi, 81, of White Bird, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Jessica Rae Dalton

Jessica Rae Dalton, 36, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

