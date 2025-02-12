Chris Zahnle
Chris Zahnle, 80, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Tender Care Home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Karen Rae Larson
WALLA WALLA — Karen Rae Larson, 82, of Walla Walla and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Walla Walla. Life Tributes Cremation Center of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin Cleveland Sr.
Kevin Cleveland Sr., 60, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Charpentier
Kenneth Charpentier, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Charles Smith
Larry Charles Smith, 80, of Clarkston, and formerly of Colfax, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at his home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Frei
Betty L. Frei, 87, of Lenore, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.