Chris Zahnle

Chris Zahnle, 80, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Tender Care Home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

Karen Rae Larson

WALLA WALLA — Karen Rae Larson, 82, of Walla Walla and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Walla Walla. Life Tributes Cremation Center of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin Cleveland Sr.

Kevin Cleveland Sr., 60, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.