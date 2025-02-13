Betty E. Musick

PULLMAN — Betty E. Musick, 77, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Judy L. Muscat Goins

Judy L. Muscat Goins, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Wendy L. Eslick

Wendy L. Eslick, 51, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Dayton, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.