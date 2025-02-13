Sections
February 13, 2025

Deaths

Betty E. Musick

PULLMAN — Betty E. Musick, 77, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Judy L. Muscat Goins

Judy L. Muscat Goins, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Wendy L. Eslick

Wendy L. Eslick, 51, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Dayton, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Stuart Patterson

Donald Stuart Patterson, 74, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome Gilbert Blimka

Jerome Gilbert Blimka, 69, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Rachel D. Broncheau Hyde

LENORE — Rachel D. Broncheau Hyde, 37, of Lenore, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

