Betty E. Musick
PULLMAN — Betty E. Musick, 77, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Judy L. Muscat Goins
Judy L. Muscat Goins, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wendy L. Eslick
Wendy L. Eslick, 51, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Dayton, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Stuart Patterson
Donald Stuart Patterson, 74, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerome Gilbert Blimka
Jerome Gilbert Blimka, 69, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Rachel D. Broncheau Hyde
LENORE — Rachel D. Broncheau Hyde, 37, of Lenore, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.