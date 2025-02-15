Sections
ObituariesFebruary 15, 2025

Deaths

Alfred Edward Toerne

Alfred Edward Toerne, 73, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Ramona Heinle Fanning

AUBURN, Wash. — Ramona Heinle Fanning, 76, of Auburn, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Auburn. Yahn and Son Funeral Home and Crematory of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Stuart Patterson

Donald Stuart Patterson, 74, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Joy Lynn Yarnell

Joy Lynn Yarnell, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Davis

Janet Davis, 89, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

