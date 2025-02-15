Alfred Edward Toerne
Alfred Edward Toerne, 73, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Ramona Heinle Fanning
AUBURN, Wash. — Ramona Heinle Fanning, 76, of Auburn, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Auburn. Yahn and Son Funeral Home and Crematory of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Stuart Patterson
Donald Stuart Patterson, 74, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Joy Lynn Yarnell
Joy Lynn Yarnell, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Davis
Janet Davis, 89, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.