Alfred Edward Toerne

Alfred Edward Toerne, 73, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Ramona Heinle Fanning

AUBURN, Wash. — Ramona Heinle Fanning, 76, of Auburn, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Auburn. Yahn and Son Funeral Home and Crematory of Auburn is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Stuart Patterson