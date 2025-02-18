Fredrick J. ‘Rick’ Wasem
Fredrick J. “Rick” Wasem, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Dillard
Martha Dillard, 89, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Davis
Janet Davis, 89, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carla J. Weber
Carla J. Weber, 77, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia H. Tromp
ASOTIN — Cynthia H. Tromp, 68, of Asotin, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara K. Goody
GRANGEVILLE — Barbara K. Goody, 68, of Grangeville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory M. Hurst
Gregory M. Hurst, 61, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Dale C. Brantner
SPOKANE — Dale C. Brantner, 72, of Palouse, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Florence M. ‘Flo’ Bryant
MOLALLA, Ore. — Florence M. “Flo” Bryant, 102, formerly of Palouse, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Bear Creek Memory Care in Molalla, Ore. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Darrell ‘Smiley’ Lindsey
GRANGEVILLE — Darrell “Smiley” Lindsey, 85, of Grangeville and formerly of White Bird, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.