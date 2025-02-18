Fredrick J. ‘Rick’ Wasem

Fredrick J. “Rick” Wasem, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Martha Dillard

Martha Dillard, 89, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Davis

Janet Davis, 89, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carla J. Weber

Carla J. Weber, 77, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia H. Tromp

ASOTIN — Cynthia H. Tromp, 68, of Asotin, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.