ObituariesFebruary 18, 2025

Deaths

Fredrick J. ‘Rick’ Wasem

Fredrick J. “Rick” Wasem, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Martha Dillard

Martha Dillard, 89, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Davis

Janet Davis, 89, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carla J. Weber

Carla J. Weber, 77, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia H. Tromp

ASOTIN — Cynthia H. Tromp, 68, of Asotin, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara K. Goody

GRANGEVILLE — Barbara K. Goody, 68, of Grangeville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory M. Hurst

Gregory M. Hurst, 61, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Dale C. Brantner

SPOKANE — Dale C. Brantner, 72, of Palouse, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Florence M. ‘Flo’ Bryant

MOLALLA, Ore. — Florence M. “Flo” Bryant, 102, formerly of Palouse, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Bear Creek Memory Care in Molalla, Ore. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Darrell ‘Smiley’ Lindsey

GRANGEVILLE — Darrell “Smiley” Lindsey, 85, of Grangeville and formerly of White Bird, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

