Vincent Charles Lopardo

Vincent Charles Lopardo, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Tender Care Adult Family Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Joye Lacy

Phyllis Joye Lacy, 96, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard ‘Rick’ A. Bosse

COEUR D’ALENE — Richard “Rick” A. Bosse, 72, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Schneidmiller House, in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carol J. Carney

Carol J. Carney, 92, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.