Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesFebruary 19, 2025

Deaths

Vincent Charles Lopardo

Vincent Charles Lopardo, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Tender Care Adult Family Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Joye Lacy

Phyllis Joye Lacy, 96, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard ‘Rick’ A. Bosse

COEUR D’ALENE — Richard “Rick” A. Bosse, 72, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Schneidmiller House, in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carol J. Carney

Carol J. Carney, 92, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cheryl K. Queener

Cheryl K. Queener, 63, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Cloke

Patricia A. “Pat” Cloke, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne B. Smith

Wayne B. Smith, 87, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

William H. ‘Bill’ Smith

William H. “Bill” Smith, 76, of Arrow Junction (Juliaetta), died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 19
Martha E. Dillard, 89
ObituariesFeb. 19
Don Patterson
ObituariesFeb. 19
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 18
Robert L. Schilling
Related
Barbara J. Essen
ObituariesFeb. 18
Barbara J. Essen
Patricia ‘Trish’ Mary Festin
ObituariesFeb. 18
Patricia ‘Trish’ Mary Festin
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dale Rhoads, 79, Weippe
ObituariesFeb. 18
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dale Rhoads, 79, Weippe
Orville Van Thomas Jr.
ObituariesFeb. 16
Orville Van Thomas Jr.
Helen Chambers
ObituariesFeb. 16
Helen Chambers
Steven Arthur Ringold
ObituariesFeb. 16
Steven Arthur Ringold
Ramona Heinle Fanning
ObituariesFeb. 16
Ramona Heinle Fanning
Robert L. Schilling
ObituariesFeb. 15
Robert L. Schilling
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy