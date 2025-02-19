Vincent Charles Lopardo
Vincent Charles Lopardo, 91, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Tender Care Adult Family Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Joye Lacy
Phyllis Joye Lacy, 96, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard ‘Rick’ A. Bosse
COEUR D’ALENE — Richard “Rick” A. Bosse, 72, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Schneidmiller House, in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carol J. Carney
Carol J. Carney, 92, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cheryl K. Queener
Cheryl K. Queener, 63, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Cloke
Patricia A. “Pat” Cloke, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne B. Smith
Wayne B. Smith, 87, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William H. ‘Bill’ Smith
William H. “Bill” Smith, 76, of Arrow Junction (Juliaetta), died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.