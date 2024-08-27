Christopher Lynn Engledow

ASOTIN — Christopher Lynn Engledow, 48, of Asotin, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

Catherine Larrabee

Catherine Larrabee, 93, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Riverview Residential Home and Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Vickey Lee Smith

Vickey Lee Smith, 86, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.