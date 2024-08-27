Christopher Lynn Engledow
ASOTIN — Christopher Lynn Engledow, 48, of Asotin, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Catherine Larrabee
Catherine Larrabee, 93, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Riverview Residential Home and Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Vickey Lee Smith
Vickey Lee Smith, 86, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Kim Marie Jordan
COTTONWOOD — Kim Marie Jordan, 70, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte A. Staihar
MOSCOW — Charlotte A. Staihar, 89, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Paradise Creek Health and Rehab in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
J. Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Johnson
PULLMAN — J. Kathleen “Kathy” Johnson, 77, of Pullman, and formerly of Moscow, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.