AnnaMae L. McBee
AnnaMae L. McBee, 102, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sheldon F. Bringman
Sheldon F. Bringman, 45, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Vicki Lynn Curtis
Vicki Lynn Curtis, 69, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Orchard View Post Acute Nursing Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry C. Scholten
GRANGEVILLE — Jerry C. Scholten, 82, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.