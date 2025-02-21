AnnaMae L. McBee

AnnaMae L. McBee, 102, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sheldon F. Bringman

Sheldon F. Bringman, 45, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.