Michael ‘Billy’ Williams

Michael “Billy” Williams, 72, of Lewiston, died Friday, February 21, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet C. Scott (Hoech)

COEUR D’ALENE — Janet C. Scott (Hoech), 74, of Hayden, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Homes of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Olmstead