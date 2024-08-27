Sections
ObituariesFebruary 22, 2025

Deaths

Michael ‘Billy’ Williams

Michael “Billy” Williams, 72, of Lewiston, died Friday, February 21, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet C. Scott (Hoech)

COEUR D’ALENE — Janet C. Scott (Hoech), 74, of Hayden, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Homes of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Olmstead

Kenneth Olmstead, 85, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel E. Whitlock Jr.

Daniel E. Whitlock Jr., 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Generations Senior Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Deane E. Dean

Deane E. Dean, 82, of Troy, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

