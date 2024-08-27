Sandra P. Mintyala
Sandra P. Mintyala, 84, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 at her home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Bill Westby
LOON LAKE, Wash. — Bill Westby, 68, of Deer Lake, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Loon Lake, Wash. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Colville is in charge of arrangements.
Shantel Laughon
Shantel Laughon, 38, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Amundson
Sharon Amundson, 77, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James Leroy Carlstrom
James Leroy Carlstrom, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary J. Galbreath
Mary J. Galbreath, 75, of Kamiah, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Rawson
John W. Rawson, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Schaff
Donald R. Schaff, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra R. Lytle
MOSCOW — Sandra R. Lytle, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ulliman
MOSCOW — Barbara Ulliman, 87, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jennie McGregor
PULLMAN — Jennie McGregor, 74, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Peak Adult Family Home in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
De Bush
MOSCOW — De Bush, 81, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Reeves
MOSCOW — Sandra Reeves, 75, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.