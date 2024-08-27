Sandra P. Mintyala

Sandra P. Mintyala, 84, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 at her home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Bill Westby

LOON LAKE, Wash. — Bill Westby, 68, of Deer Lake, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Loon Lake, Wash. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Colville is in charge of arrangements.

Shantel Laughon

Shantel Laughon, 38, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Amundson

Sharon Amundson, 77, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James Leroy Carlstrom

James Leroy Carlstrom, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary J. Galbreath

Mary J. Galbreath, 75, of Kamiah, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John W. Rawson