February 25, 2025

Deaths

Sandra P. Mintyala

Sandra P. Mintyala, 84, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 at her home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Bill Westby

LOON LAKE, Wash. — Bill Westby, 68, of Deer Lake, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Loon Lake, Wash. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Colville is in charge of arrangements.

Shantel Laughon

Shantel Laughon, 38, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Amundson

Sharon Amundson, 77, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James Leroy Carlstrom

James Leroy Carlstrom, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary J. Galbreath

Mary J. Galbreath, 75, of Kamiah, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John W. Rawson

John W. Rawson, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Schaff

Donald R. Schaff, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra R. Lytle

MOSCOW — Sandra R. Lytle, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Ulliman

MOSCOW — Barbara Ulliman, 87, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jennie McGregor

PULLMAN — Jennie McGregor, 74, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Peak Adult Family Home in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

De Bush

MOSCOW — De Bush, 81, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Reeves

MOSCOW — Sandra Reeves, 75, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

