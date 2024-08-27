Irvin Wade
Irvin Wade, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elissa Hart
Elissa Hart, 43, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Narnetta L. Shepard
Narnetta L. Shepard, 65, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary E. Boles
TROY — Mary E. Boles, 76, of Troy, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Eugene Flemming
CHICO, Calif. — Robert “Bob” Eugene Flemming, 77, of Los Molinos, Calif., and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Enloe Health in Chico, Calif.
Shantel-Rae Laughon
Shantel-Rae Laughon, 38, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.