Irvin Wade

Irvin Wade, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Elissa Hart

Elissa Hart, 43, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Narnetta L. Shepard

Narnetta L. Shepard, 65, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.