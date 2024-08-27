Sections
ObituariesFebruary 26, 2025

Deaths

Irvin Wade

Irvin Wade, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Elissa Hart

Elissa Hart, 43, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Narnetta L. Shepard

Narnetta L. Shepard, 65, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Boles

TROY — Mary E. Boles, 76, of Troy, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Robert ‘Bob’ Eugene Flemming

CHICO, Calif. — Robert “Bob” Eugene Flemming, 77, of Los Molinos, Calif., and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Enloe Health in Chico, Calif.

Shantel-Rae Laughon

Shantel-Rae Laughon, 38, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

