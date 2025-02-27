Sections
February 27, 2025

Deaths

Irma M. Tacke

BOISE — Irma M. Tacke, 93, of Boise, formerly of Greencreek, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Aspen Valley Senior Living in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia N. Browne

Virginia N. Browne, 82, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alana Leigh Winters Shoemaker

Alana Leigh Winters Shoemaker, 44, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Plourde

Raymond Plourde, 93, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Travis James Chamberlin

SEATTLE — Travis James Chamberlin, 44, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at University of Washington/Montlake Tower in Seattle. Co-Op Funeral Home of People’s Memorial of Seattle is in charge of arrangements.

Sharalyn M. Forsmann

COTTONWOOD — Sharalyn M. Forsmann, 62, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin J. Wisenor

CALDWELL — Melvin J. Wisenor, 63, of White Bird, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Canyon West of Cascadia Care Center in Caldwell. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

