Irma M. Tacke

BOISE — Irma M. Tacke, 93, of Boise, formerly of Greencreek, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Aspen Valley Senior Living in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia N. Browne

Virginia N. Browne, 82, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alana Leigh Winters Shoemaker

Alana Leigh Winters Shoemaker, 44, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Plourde