Irma M. Tacke
BOISE — Irma M. Tacke, 93, of Boise, formerly of Greencreek, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Aspen Valley Senior Living in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia N. Browne
Virginia N. Browne, 82, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alana Leigh Winters Shoemaker
Alana Leigh Winters Shoemaker, 44, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Plourde
Raymond Plourde, 93, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Travis James Chamberlin
SEATTLE — Travis James Chamberlin, 44, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at University of Washington/Montlake Tower in Seattle. Co-Op Funeral Home of People’s Memorial of Seattle is in charge of arrangements.
Sharalyn M. Forsmann
COTTONWOOD — Sharalyn M. Forsmann, 62, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin J. Wisenor
CALDWELL — Melvin J. Wisenor, 63, of White Bird, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Canyon West of Cascadia Care Center in Caldwell. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.