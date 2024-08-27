Ruth Audrey Lightfoot
NAMPA — Ruth Audrey Lightfoot, 88, of Nampa, and formerly of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home. All Valley Cremation of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. Bondurant
Michael E. Bondurant, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Post
MOSCOW — Gary Post, 90, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce S. Dickey
GRANGEVILLE — Joyce S. Dickey, 81, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Lorissa K. Cook
HOUSTON — Lorissa K. Cook, 68, of Spring, Texas, and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston. Lovestrong Cremation Center of Spring, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Larson
Maxine Larson, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.