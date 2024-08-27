Ruth Audrey Lightfoot

NAMPA — Ruth Audrey Lightfoot, 88, of Nampa, and formerly of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home. All Valley Cremation of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.

Michael E. Bondurant

Michael E. Bondurant, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Post

MOSCOW — Gary Post, 90, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.