March 1, 2025

Deaths

Ruth Audrey Lightfoot

NAMPA — Ruth Audrey Lightfoot, 88, of Nampa, and formerly of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home. All Valley Cremation of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.

Michael E. Bondurant

Michael E. Bondurant, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Post

MOSCOW — Gary Post, 90, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce S. Dickey

GRANGEVILLE — Joyce S. Dickey, 81, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Lorissa K. Cook

HOUSTON — Lorissa K. Cook, 68, of Spring, Texas, and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston. Lovestrong Cremation Center of Spring, Texas is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine Larson

Maxine Larson, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

