Billy Ray Nielson
Billy Ray Nielson, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 2, 2025, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terrence Michael Yochum
COEUR D’ALENE — Terrence Michael Yochum, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Ivy Court Nursing Home in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Bruns
Nancy Bruns, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela Pence
Pamela Pence, 71, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marcus W. Schell
Marcus W. Schell, 61, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna L. Graves
Donna L. Graves, 95, of Kooskia, died Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margo A. Riener
FERDINAND — Margo A. Riener, 91, of Ferdinand, died Monday, March 3, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth J. Holt
LAPWAI — Elizabeth J. Holt, 46, of Lapwai, died Monday, March 3, 2025, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.