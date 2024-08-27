Sections
ObituariesMarch 4, 2025

Deaths

Billy Ray Nielson

Billy Ray Nielson, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 2, 2025, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Terrence Michael Yochum

COEUR D’ALENE — Terrence Michael Yochum, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Ivy Court Nursing Home in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy Bruns

Nancy Bruns, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela Pence

Pamela Pence, 71, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marcus W. Schell

Marcus W. Schell, 61, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donna L. Graves

Donna L. Graves, 95, of Kooskia, died Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Margo A. Riener

FERDINAND — Margo A. Riener, 91, of Ferdinand, died Monday, March 3, 2025, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth J. Holt

LAPWAI — Elizabeth J. Holt, 46, of Lapwai, died Monday, March 3, 2025, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.

