Pamela Anderson, 62, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sheila L. Manis

SPOKANE — Sheila L. Manis, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 3, 2025, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.