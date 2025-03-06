Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesMarch 6, 2025

Deaths

William Everett Trussell

William Everett Trussell, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Warren S. Watts

Warren S. Watts, 91, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Riverview Adult Family Living in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Irene W. Johnson

Irene W. Johnson, 101, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Evelyn J. Arrasmith

Evelyn J. Arrasmith, 96, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kipp K. Massey

WHITE BIRD — Kipp K. Massey, 67, of White Bird, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Greene

JULIAETTA — Dennis Greene, 76, of Juliaetta, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesMar. 6
James Gary Post
ObituariesMar. 6
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesMar. 6
Charlotte Alpha (Falconer) Staihar
ObituariesMar. 5
Deaths
Related
Raymond Kenneth Plourde
ObituariesMar. 5
Raymond Kenneth Plourde
Carol June (Wilson) Carney
ObituariesMar. 4
Carol June (Wilson) Carney
Patricia Ann Cloke
ObituariesMar. 2
Patricia Ann Cloke
James Norman Hollenbeck
ObituariesMar. 2
James Norman Hollenbeck
Vickey Smith
ObituariesMar. 2
Vickey Smith
Sharon M. Amundson
ObituariesMar. 2
Sharon M. Amundson
Marvin Aeschliman
ObituariesMar. 2
Marvin Aeschliman
Verna Mae Bergmann
ObituariesMar. 2
Verna Mae Bergmann
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy