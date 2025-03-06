William Everett Trussell
William Everett Trussell, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Warren S. Watts
Warren S. Watts, 91, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Riverview Adult Family Living in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Irene W. Johnson
Irene W. Johnson, 101, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn J. Arrasmith
Evelyn J. Arrasmith, 96, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kipp K. Massey
WHITE BIRD — Kipp K. Massey, 67, of White Bird, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Greene
JULIAETTA — Dennis Greene, 76, of Juliaetta, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.