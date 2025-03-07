Irma L. Davis

Irma L. Davis, 96, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Julie Chandler

SPOKANE — Julie Chandler, 41, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lael Umbarger

Lael Umbarger, 75, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy R. ‘Al’ Wheeler Jr.

Timothy R. “Al” Wheeler Jr., 78, of Lapwai died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.