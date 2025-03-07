Sections
ObituariesMarch 7, 2025

Deaths

Irma L. Davis

Irma L. Davis, 96, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Julie Chandler

SPOKANE — Julie Chandler, 41, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lael Umbarger

Lael Umbarger, 75, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy R. ‘Al’ Wheeler Jr.

Timothy R. “Al” Wheeler Jr., 78, of Lapwai died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Raquel L. Bullock

LAPWAI — Raquel L. Bullock, 21, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Spalding Park in Lapwai. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janice L. Kelley

Janice L. Kelley, 81, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Craig W. Vinsel

Craig W. Vinsel, 72, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Rachel L. Claar

Rachel L. Claar, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

