Judith Spencer
Judith Spencer, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Unique Senior Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Glenn
SPOKANE VALLEY — Judy Glenn, 84, of Spokane Valley, and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, March 7, 2025, at her home in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Hansen
MOSCOW — Harold Hansen, 52, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Clark Allen Jr.
MOSCOW — Clark Allen Jr., 63, of Pullman, died Saturday, March 9, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William D. Hubbard Jr.
SPOKANE — William D. Hubbard Jr., 91, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bud’ Wagner
COLFAX — Robert “Bud” Wagner, 97, of Colfax and formerly of Farmington,Wash., died Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Courtyard Assisted Living in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann Storms
MOSCOW — Mary Ann Storms, 84, of Moscow, and formerly of Garfield, died on Friday, March 7, 2025, at her home in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Ingersoll Kinney
Lawrence Ingersoll Kinney, 82, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 8, 2025, at his home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
E. Scott Taylor
E. Scott Taylor, 54, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 7, 2025, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.