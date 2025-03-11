Judith Spencer

Judith Spencer, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Unique Senior Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Glenn

SPOKANE VALLEY — Judy Glenn, 84, of Spokane Valley, and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, March 7, 2025, at her home in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Harold Hansen

MOSCOW — Harold Hansen, 52, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Clark Allen Jr.

MOSCOW — Clark Allen Jr., 63, of Pullman, died Saturday, March 9, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

William D. Hubbard Jr.