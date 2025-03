Pamela Buchanan

Pamela Buchanan, 79, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Tackett

Norma Tackett, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Vicky K. Racicot

MOSCOW — Vicky K. Racicot, 63, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.