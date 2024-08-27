James Earl Palmer
James Earl Palmer, 80, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack L. O’Shaughnessy
Jack L. O’Shaughnessy, 90, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Bengtson
Marilyn Bengtson, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nelson Elliot
Nelson Elliot, 80, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Velda R. Carlson
MOSCOW — Velda R. Carlson, 77, of Bovill, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Lori Ann Payne
IDAHO FALLS — Lori Ann Payne, 56, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Idaho Falls. Wood Funeral Home of Ammon, Idaho is in charge of arrangements.
Edmund Tylutki
MOSCOW — Edmund Tylutki, 98, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.