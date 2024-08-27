James Earl Palmer

James Earl Palmer, 80, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. O’Shaughnessy

Jack L. O’Shaughnessy, 90, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Bengtson

Marilyn Bengtson, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Nelson Elliot