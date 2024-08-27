Sections
ObituariesMarch 13, 2025

Deaths

James Earl Palmer

James Earl Palmer, 80, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. O’Shaughnessy

Jack L. O’Shaughnessy, 90, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Bengtson

Marilyn Bengtson, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Nelson Elliot

Nelson Elliot, 80, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Velda R. Carlson

MOSCOW — Velda R. Carlson, 77, of Bovill, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Lori Ann Payne

IDAHO FALLS — Lori Ann Payne, 56, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Idaho Falls. Wood Funeral Home of Ammon, Idaho is in charge of arrangements.

Edmund Tylutki

MOSCOW — Edmund Tylutki, 98, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

