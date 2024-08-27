Richard Stuart
Richard Stuart, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
George Mancini
DEARY — George Mancini, 79, of Deary, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dorie Louise Graves
LENORE — Dorie Louise Graves, 66, of Lenore, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at his home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Guy H. Senter
PULLMAN — Guy H. Senter, 82, of Pullman, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.