ObituariesMarch 19, 2025

Deaths

Richard Stuart

Richard Stuart, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

George Mancini

DEARY — George Mancini, 79, of Deary, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dorie Louise Graves

LENORE — Dorie Louise Graves, 66, of Lenore, died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at his home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Guy H. Senter

PULLMAN — Guy H. Senter, 82, of Pullman, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

