POST FALLS — Harold H. Eckhart, 87, of Post Falls, and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at his home. English Funeral Chapel of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Frank R. Sargent

PHOENIX — Frank R. Sargent, 72, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Phoenix. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.