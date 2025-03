Joni Thompson

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Joni Thompson, 66, of Orofino, died Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Meridian, Idaho. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Crystal Price

MOSCOW — Crystal Price, 67, of Moscow, died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.