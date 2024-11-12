Robert ‘Bob’ E. Hill
MOSCOW — Robert “Bob” E. Hill, 82, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Christy Harding
Christy Harding, 68, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cherie Ann Meyers ‘Palmer’
Cherie Ann Meyers “Palmer,” 57, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Ron Broker
CRAIGMONT — Ron Broker, 77, of Craigmont, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Craigmont. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Hammond
Richard A. Hammond, 68, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Jensen
Linda Jensen, 74, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney J. Harrington
Rodney J. Harrington, 65, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Morbeck
Margaret L. “Peggy” Morbeck, 93, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Royal Plaza Olympus in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy M. Nagle
PULLMAN — Nancy M. Nagle, 75, of Pullman, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.