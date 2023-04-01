SPOKANE — Loretta A. Jabeth Sherman, 64, of Spokane, and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Amy M. Ellington
Amy M. Ellington, 56, of Craigmont, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy M. Trail
Timothy M. Trail, 64, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Nagle
PRINCETON — Jerry Nagle, 88, of Princeton, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
William R. Bolen
WEIPPE — William R. Bolen, 81, of Weippe, died Friday, March 24, 2023, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Allene St. Marie
Allene St. Marie, 90, of Clarkston, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn B. Kuert
GRANGEVILLE — Carolyn B. Kuert, 49, of Grangeville, died Friday, March 31, 2023 at Syringa General Hospital, Grangeville. Arrangements are pending with the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.