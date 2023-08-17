Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Near record high temperatures. High 107F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 1:45 am
Do people who raft and fish near Riggins need a bigger boat?
Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich expects zero drop-off in production at linebacker.
This editorial was published in the Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.
Robert R. Kellom
Robert R. Kellom, 74, of Lewiston and formerly of Bovill, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
David Benson
David Benson, 87, of Onaway, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Courtney Mount
Courtney Mount, 33, of Lewiston, died, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Lineberry
Lois Lineberry, 80, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
