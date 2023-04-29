Charles E. Whitaker
HARPSTER — Charles E. Whitaker, 71, of Harpster, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Allen Orton
Larry Allen Orton, 78, of Lewiston, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Daelan
KAMIAH — Debra Daelan, 71, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara ‘Skip’ Roberts
KAMIAH — Barbara “Skip” Roberts, 80, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Renee Lanoue
KOOSKIA — Renee Lanoue, 70, of Kooskia, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Diane Godwin
KAMIAH — Diane Godwin, 77, of Kamiah, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Joe ‘Bob’ Mackie
KAMIAH — Joe “Bob” Mackie, 87, of Kamiah, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Nickens
OROFINO — Steven Nickens, 70, of Orofino, died Thursday, April, 6, 2023, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Loree Westcott
HARPSTER — Loree Westcott, 78, of Harpster, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Harpster. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Harrison
KOOSKIA — Patricia Harrison, 72, of Kooskia, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Taylor
WEIPPE — Billy Taylor, 68, of Weippe, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Bogart
KAMIAH — Stanley Bogart, 85, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Reidler
KOOSKIA — Robert “Bob” Reidler, 85, of Kooskia, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Mitchele Hammond
GREENCREEK — Mitchele Hammond, 38, of Greencreek, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
