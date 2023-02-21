Stella Anita Lear
Stella Anita Lear, 88, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stella Anita Lear
Stella Anita Lear, 88, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert William Vantrease
Robert William Vantrease, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Glenn ‘Buck’ L. Randall
Glenn “Buck” L. Randall, 86, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sibyl L. Johnson
Sibyl L. Johnson, 72, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Chad D. Bickford
Chad D. Bickford, 68, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Julie A. Chisholm
Julie A. Chisholm, 50, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ramona L. ‘Mo’ Hill
Ramona L. “Mo” Hill, 59, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Frieda C. Pierce
Frieda C. Pierce, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas G. Torkelson
Thomas G. Torkelson, 88, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ J. Waldher
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Waldher, 94, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virgil Profitt
Virgil Profitt, 84, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Clarkston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.