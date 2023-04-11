Allen Jordan
Allen Jordan, 69, of Clarkston, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Clarkston Care Center in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 1:43 am
Allen Jordan
Allen Jordan, 69, of Clarkston, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Clarkston Care Center in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Chamberlain
TROY — Larry Chamberlain, 68, of Troy, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor Olesen
MOSCOW — Eleanor Olesen, 93, of Moscow, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Hill House Memory Care in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann McCall
Margaret Ann McCall, 99, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald T. Karlberg
Ronald T. Karlberg, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Arlene P. Osborn
Arlene P. Osborn, 90, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home. Her body has been donated to the Washington State University Willed Body Program in benefit of Scientific Research.
K. Niel Gunderson
MOSCOW — K. Niel Gunderson, 49, of Moscow, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Church
MOSCOW — James R. Church, 45, of Walla Walla, and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Margery L. Pelham
GRANGEVILLE — Margery L. Pelham, 77, of Grangeville, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Lennard A. Gosselin
MOSCOW — Lennard A. Gosselin, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.