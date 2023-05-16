EVERETT, Wash. — Wanda Louise (Johnson) Klepach, 89, of Gold Bar, Wash., and formerly of Ferdinand, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash. Purdy and Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home of Monroe, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Eli A. “Suge” Albert-Spencer
Eli A. “Suge” Albert-Spencer, 22, of Lapwai, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wan Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine G. Garcia-Ruiz
PASCO — Maxine G. Garcia-Ruiz, 24, of Pasco, and formerly of Clarkston, Saturday, May 13, in Pasco. Malcom’s Brower-Wan Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Allen W. Parks
Allen W. Parks, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wan Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard
COEUR D’ALENE — Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard, 57, of Hayden, Idaho, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Sneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda K. Murphy
Rhonda K. Murphy, 74, of Riggins, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Ulliman
MOSCOW — Joseph Ulliman, 87, of Moscow, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanne F. Hanson
Jeanne F. Hanson, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ernestine Lewis
Ernestine Lewis, 89, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Miles W. Souders
Miles W. Souders, 67, of Kendrick, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home. Malcoms Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
