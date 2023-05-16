Wanda Louise (Johnson) Klepach

EVERETT, Wash. — Wanda Louise (Johnson) Klepach, 89, of Gold Bar, Wash., and formerly of Ferdinand, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash. Purdy and Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home of Monroe, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.

