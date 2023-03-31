PULLMAN — Mathew D. Peterson, 63, of Pullman, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Barbe
TOWNSEND, Mont. — Ann Barbe, 81, of Townsend, Mont., and formerly of Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Kooskia and Keuterville, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home. Simple Cremation of Helena, Mont., is in charge of arrangements.
Blanche G. Rockwell
GRANGEVILLE — Blanche G. Rockwell, 96, of Grangeville, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Darrell D. Preussler
Darrell D. Preussler, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Georgie B. Hudson
Georgie B. Hudson, 57, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Amy M. Ellington
CRAIGMONT — Amy M. Ellington, 56, of Craigmont, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary B. Hassler
GRANGEVILLE — Mary B. Hassler, 91, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.